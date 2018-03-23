Galesburg Spring Clean-up Days announced for 2018

The City of Galesburg will hold clean-up days April 9 - 13, 2018. Residents are encouraged to clean out attics, garages, basements, and backyards by getting rid of any large unwanted items. During this special week, most items can be placed at the curb for pick up without extra charge. Items will be collected only on residents’ normal refuse day, not the entire week.

There are some restrictions to this event. Liquid paint, auto batteries, propane tanks, demo waste, concrete chunks, large auto parts, motor oil, and tires cannot be accepted. Also, certain electronic devices such as computer equipment, televisions, FAX machines, DVD player/recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, iPods/portable digital music players, digital converter boxes, and cable/satellite receivers will not be accepted. None of these items can be disposed of in the landfill.

Yard waste will still need to be placed in the appropriate container and all loose items are required to be bagged or bundled. Cumbersome items should be broken down or disassembled. Doors should be removed from large appliances for safety.

Waste from businesses and out of town sources is prohibited. In addition, scavenging items from the curb is not allowed.

For more information about this please call 309/345-3614 or email Julie Main at juliem@ci.galesburg.il.us. .

