Galesburg bar owners speak out on safety concerns following fatal shooting

The search continues for the man in connection with the fatal shooting outside of a bar in Galesburg over the Easter weekend, safety concerns surrounding the Seminary Street location have escalated in the community.

Since the fatal shooting, some residents shared their concerns via social media. Some asked to petition for the shut down of the only bar on Seminary Street, Seminary Street Pub. But bar manager, Lee Poulson says his bar has been unfairly blamed for the incident.

"You can blame who you want to blame, but the blame goes to the person who did the shooting," said Poulson.

Although Poulson admits for years the pub had a bad reputation, that's not the case in the past year or so.

"It's carried over, we have arguments, we have disputes, we work closely with the Galesburg Police Department we work closely with the third shift officers," he said.

Galesburg police say within the last year and a half, they've responded to the Seminary Street pub only once. That was for an altercation at the bar. During that time, Poulson says they've had 3 security guards on the front and back entrances on the weekends.

"We try to do everything we can to keep everybody that you know comes here safe and let them have a good time," Poulson said.

So while some people question the safety of his bar, Poulson says the focus should be on the family who lost a loved one.

"We also want to continue on, but we also want the community to heal, we're here and we don't plan on going anywhere," he said.

There's an arrest warrant out for 28-year-old "Jonathan Kelly" of Galesburg, on three counts of murder. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Galesburg police.