Galesburg community hold candlelight vigil to remember Jenni McGruder

Just three days after she was fatally shot, hundreds from the Galesburg community came together to remember Jenni McGruder. With prayers, songs, and a balloon release, those close to her remembered a life gone too soon.

As the terrifying night plays in the back of his mind, Jenni's husband Michael McGruder, says the support of the community, keeps his head high

"I know she's happy because that's what she's all about bringing people together," McGruder said. Jenni left behind 2 kids, but Michael says they're a beautiful reminder of a great person.

"I get to see them in her every day, they are beautiful they look like her so I do have that, she was the greatest of all time, she's moving mountains out here," said McGruder.

Hugs and tears flowed as the night went on, but people wanted to remember who Jenni was as a person, a light in the community.

"You can feel the love and the tears and hugs right here and the tears and hugs and everything, It's just really amazing," said family friend, Sheri Settles.

"I don't even have to say any words on how special she was, she was amazing," said Michael McGruder.

Friends have set up a go fund me account to benefit Jenni's two young children. In just the last couple days they have raised over $45,000.