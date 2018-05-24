Galesburg man charged with having child pornography after search of home

A Galesburg man has been arrested after an investigation into child pornography.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies used a warrant to search the Justin Dr. home of 29-year-old William Peck, Jr. on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Officers say they seized several items that contain evidence.

Peck is charged with possession of child pornography.

The investigation was conducted by a member of the Knox Co. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General High Tech Crimes Bureau.

