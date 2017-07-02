Galesburg man hopes to inspire others with book recounting explosion

A Galesburg man is sharing his story with the world by writing a book.

Caper Brown and his brother Joey were young when they were involved in an explosion at a local junkyard. Caper was burned on 98 percent of his body and his brother Joey was burned 28 percent.

Caper held a book signing in Galesburg for his book Soul Uncharred. The book describes what happened and how he's recovered since. He hopes it teaches fire safety and inspires readers.

"I've put that quote on almost every book: 'Live and love life.' Don't worry about the problems in life or the challenges. Just enjoy life. Do what you need to do to be happy."

Firefighters who responded to the explosion 27 years ago attended the signing. The two brothers also got to meet their ambulance driver whom they've never met before.

