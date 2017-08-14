Galesburg offers affordable dental hygiene clinic next week

The dental hygiene clinic at the Carl Sandburg College Annex, 209 E. Main St., in downtown Galesburg will again provide low-cost dental services (with no insurance necessary) during the upcoming academic year.

The clinic will begin seeing patients Aug. 22. It offers teeth cleanings for as little as $10 in addition to full-mouth series X-rays and panoramic X-rays for patients of all ages.

These services are provided by second-year students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program who are supervised by experienced, licensed faculty members and dentists. Appointments last about 3½ hours each, and it typically takes at least two appointments to complete a cleaning.

Prices for each series of services for the 2017-18 academic year are:

Adult cleaning — $25

Sandburg student with College ID — $15

Children’s cleanings — $15

Seniors (60+) — $10

Full-mouth series X-rays — $15

Panoramic X-ray — $15

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Annex at 309.344.2595.

