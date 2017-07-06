Galesburg residents should have better drinking water in the near future, water line replacement begins

Galesburg residents should have safer drinking water by the end of the year. Construction crews started replacing some of the lead water lines in some homes today.

In 2015, tests showed the city exceeded the lead action level,

impacting nearly 3 thousand homes in the area. In 2016 the Knox County Health Department found that 14% of children had high blood pressure due to lead in their homes.

Since then, city leaders have worked with the Illinois EPA, receiving a $2 million forgivable loan to fund the water line replacement process.

Lines connected to four hundred homes are set to be replaced in this first wave of work.

"There are a lot of sources of lead unfortunately in our environment and we're working hard to get rid of those to help the future of our children in Galesburg, we're really grateful to get started actually replacing lead service lines," said Public Works Director Wayne Carl.

City leaders hope to have phase one of the replacement process completed by October.