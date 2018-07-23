Galesburg toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool

A Galesburg toddler died after apparently drowning Sunday evening after witnesses said he wandered into a neighborhood backyard with a pool.

Emmanuel Nsaku, 2, was pronounced dead at Galesburg Cottage Hospital after attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

Police responded at 7:51 p.m. and were told Nsaku had been missing for about 20 minutes from a residence on Willard Street when he was discovered in an above-ground pool at a nearby house on Losey Street.

Police say Nsaku is believed to have had wandered away from the Willard Street home and, according to witnesses, gained access to the yard with the pool through a gate door that was propped open.