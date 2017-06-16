Galesburg woman sentenced to 3 years for fatal hit-and-run

The woman who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old has been sentenced to prison.

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, police were called to 1070 W. South Street. When they got there, officers found that 2-year-old Ki'ale Watkins had been struck by a vehicle and was being taken to Galesburg Cottage Hospital by ambulance.

A witness told officers on scene that he heard a loud noise and saw a small child laying in the street and a red SUV leaving the area. As officers attempted to find the vehicle, a call was made to the Galesburg Police Department by Rosie Oden wanting to turn herself in to police for hitting the child with her vehicle.

According to the Knox County Clerk'sOffice, Oden pleaded guilty to failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death. She was sentenced to three years in prison.