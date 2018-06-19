Galva man dead after altercation, shots fired incident in Knox County

One man is dead following a car accident, an altercation and a shots fired incident in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office was called to 2900 Knox Road 2000 East for a report of a car accident followed by an altercation and then a shots fired incident.

Upon arrival, police say a black Chevrolet pick-up truck, driven by 19-year-old Xavier T. Hartman, of Galva, Illinois. Police told TV-6 the truck belonged to Hartman and it was found on the west side of the roadway resting on the driver's side.

59-year-old James E. Love, also of Galva, lives near the scene of the accident and heard the crash followed by yelling. Police say Love left his home and once at the scene engaged in a confrontation with Hartman. Love then allegedly fired two rounds from a 9mm Ruger automatic handgun with one of the rounds hitting Hartman in the thigh.

Police say Hartman was transported to OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee where he was pronounced dead.

Love was transported to St. Mary's ER and received treatment for a deep cut and then was released. Love was taken to Knox County Jail where he is pending a court appearance. He is being charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

A third person who was a passenger in Hartman's truck fled the area on foot at the beginning of the confrontation. The passenger was later located and interviewed.

Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator are handling the incident. An autopsy is scheduled today at Peoria in an attempt to determine the cause of death.

Those agencies assisting in the case: Galva PD, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Stark County Sheriff's Department, Galva Fire, Bishop Fire and Stark County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.