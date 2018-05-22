Galva school awarded Illinois STEM program

A Quad City area school is among 25 Illinois elementary and middle schools that have been awarded a three-year Bicentennial STEM Fusion Program, which is a teacher development training initiative for math and science.

According to a news release from the Office of Gov. Bruce Rauner, Galva Junior High School has been chosen for the enrichment program for Illinois students who are interested in math, science, and technology but considered underrepresented. The program focuses on teachers and students in grades 4-8 and hopes to stimulate STEM careers.

More than 100 schools applied for 25 Fusion programs made available through the Bicentennial.

