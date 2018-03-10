Galva will host Levitt Amp Concert Series this summer

The city of Galva will host a free, 10-week music concert series this summer. Galva was one of 15 cities chosen to receive a 25,000 thousand dollar Levitt Amp Your City grant.

Galva passed the voting phase in November and in January, found out it had received the grant.

"Out of all those cities, we ranked fourth, so we beat larger cities like Providence, Rhode Island, in terms of votes. And I think it was because it is such a small community that everyone in the community got involved," said Stephanie Taylor, Vice President of the Galva Arts Council.

Taylor said there has been so much community support from local business and residents as well as other communities.

"It's so huge and we're so excited because it's so family-friendly and so it's very exciting that it won't just be one day, it'll be every single Sunday for the summer," said Gretchen Almquist, a resident of Galva.

Many say this proves that small towns can do big things.

"This music festival thing is going to wake a lot of people up to what little towns can do and make a difference," said Kevin Gerard, one of the owners of "Crescent City Tap."

Taylor also says people don't have to travel far to experience great music.

"Small towns aren't dead and they can bring people to them and I think this is a unique way to get people who might go see a concert in the quad cities to come to Galva instead and see what small-town life is all about," she said.

A fundraiser was held tonight at the Galva Arts Council.

Her husband, John Taylor, says he is working on finalizing the lineup for the concert series. The Galva Arts Council says the fundraising and booking deadline is on March 18.

It will announce the lineup to its sponsors as well as the public next month.

Several people also submitted logos they designed for the concert series. The Galva Arts Council chose a winner tonight, who will receive VIP seats for all the concerts.

The Galva concert series will take place every Sunday for 10 weeks starting on Memorial Day weekend. There will be a break during the week of July 3 for the holidays.

Galva will also host the Back Road Music Festival on August 11.