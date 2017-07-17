Garage and two homes damaged in Burlington fire

Crews were called to a garage fire that spread to two homes early Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2017. Firefighters responded to 316 N. Plane Street around 2:14 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a small one car garage fully involved in fire with the fire spreading to 2 houses. Fire officials say the fire was under control by 2:52 p.m.

The garage located on the property at 316 N. Plane Street was consumed in the fire and the house sustained severe damage. The house is a rental property owned by Wilson Rentals and was vacant at the time of the fire.

The house located at 320 N. Plane Street sustained heat damage to one side. A car belonging to the owner was also damaged by the fire.

Damage estimates are still being assessed. Officials say all property was insured.

