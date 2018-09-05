Garage considered total loss after fire in Clinton

The Clinton Fire Department was called for reports of a garage fire just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters first on scene say there was a detached garage that was fully engulfed, and crews were able to control the burn in about 15 minutes. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and that a neighbor down the street is the one who called 911 after seeing smoke.

The garage is considered a total loss and the house's siding and windows were damaged due to the heat of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation by the Clinton Fire Department. The Clinton Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder truck, two paramedic ambulances and one command vehicle.

The Clinton Police Department also helped at the scene.