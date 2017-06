Brady Street has reopened after a gas leak closed the road on Monday morning, June 19.

Davenport Fire crews were called to 7th and Brady Streets after 7 a.m. for precautionary measures. City officials say MidAmerican crews were also called to the scene to stop the leak.

According to city officials, workers at the scene hit the two inch gas line with their equipment.

Fire Chief Lynn Washburn says evacuations were not necessary.

