Gas line break in Davenport

Construction was interrupted at the corner of Elsie and McKinley streets on Friday afternoon, due to a two inch gas line that was hit by a third party contractor.

MidAmerican officials tell us they got the call1:31 p.m. and had someone on site by 2:03 p.m. They could not confirm if there were any injuries or traffic tie ups, but they said they did not believe there were any.

"We do have the gas stopped there, so the leak is closed and we have repairs ongoing and we expect to have them done by 4 p.m. There are 11 customers affected and when repairs are completed we'll be able to restore their service. "

Officials also said there was a hit line in Moline around 11 Friday morning. A lawn mower hit a gas fixture. MidAmerican crews were called to fix that as well.