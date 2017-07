Fire crews were called to a gas line break at 7th and Iowa Streets in Davenport. The call came in just after noon on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Construction crews were working in the area at the time of the break.

Eyewitnesses say there was a heavy smell of natural gas and a loud hissing sound.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.