Gas prices decline but don't expect it to continue according to experts

After soaring up 0.42 cents a gallon, gas prices ticked down .06 cents on June 22. The new regular grade average is $2.95. But experts say don't expect that trend to continue.

OPEC members met last week and said they would increase the output of oil, but the increase was not as much as wall street had anticipated.

The market responded with higher prices which refiners are going to pass on to retailers. So pretty soon, you can expect the price at the pump to start heading back up.

And last week's price cut at the pump may be the last one for a while.