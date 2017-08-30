Gas prices spike nationwide following Hurricane Harvey's damage in Houston

Tropical storm Harvey has forced the country's largest oil refinery to shut down.

"Motiva refinery" began a controlled shut-down of its Port Arthur, Texas facility this morning due to rising flood waters.

Today's closure follows Exxon's decision to shut down its oil refinery in Baytown, Texas Sunday after it suffered roof damage. That refinery ranks second largest in the country.

Because of that, we're seeing an increase in gas prices in our area. Some stations seeing an increase of 20 cents overnight.

The average gas price in the Davenport-Moline area is $2.23 cents, according to triple a motor club.

It's below the national average of $2.37 cents, but drivers may have to deal with these price spikes for a while, especially going into the holiday weekend.

AAA spokesperson tells TV6: "Despite the country's overall oil and gasoline inventories were at above 5-year highs, until there is a clear picture of damage and idea when refineries can return.

Drivers in the area gave us mixed responses to the price jump.

"Well I was actually quite shocked when I looked at the tank and it said $2.39 I was expecting to see $2.19 and it went up 20 cents shockingly," said Davenport Resident Jim Kadlec.

"With the people suffering in Texas what do we have to worry about here paying extra for gas when you see all the homes devastated and all the people that have no homes to go to this is the small price to have to even worry about compared to what they're going through," said Sandy Schumaker.

AAA also estimates that the refineries shutdowns have wiped out about 4 million barrels of refining capacity.

