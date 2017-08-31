Gasoline running short in Texas after hurricane Harvey

A line of cars can be seen stretched around the block at a gas station in Dallas, as supplies tighten following Hurricane Harvey.

The number of gas pumps being shut down is starting to go up because refineries along the Texas and Louisiana coast stopped operating.

That's putting gasoline in short supply and increasing prices at the pumps. Industry experts predict fuel prices will climb an average of 5 cents per day for the next week or so.

Northeast of Dallas, in the city of Garland, a news crew spotted one gas station charging $8.02 a gallon, but an employee says he made a typo and it was supposed to be $3.02 a gallon. Only two customers paid eight dollars and they got refunds.

That station is also now out of gas and doesn't expect more until Sunday.