Gates are open at the World Series of Drag Racing

After a year away in Memphis, the 64th annual World Series of Drag Racing is back in the QCA.

The event was traditionally held at Cordova International Raceway until last year's hiatus. Because of the year off, organizers think the crowds may be even bigger than the last time the three-day event was held in the area.

President and General Manager of the raceway Dominic Blasco said people in the community have been buzzing with anticipation.

"People are very excited, no matter where you go," said Blasco. "Whether its businesses ramping up to be able sell more products [or] little diners, everybody's excited. And everybody knows that this is the big event of the season."

Ahead of the big day, the raceway was expecting tens of thousands of spectators and racers to be arriving. Over the course of the weekend, they are expecting 25,000-30,000 people to flood into the community.

"It was gone last year, but it has come back with renewed interested, renewed vigor," said the President and CEO of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joe Taylor. "You are seeing sponsors like Rhythm City Casino Resort, lots of buzz among the community. Definitely, the World Series is back where it belongs at Cordova."

Gates opened at 8 a.m. Friday, August 25, but the event runs through Sunday, August 27.

For more ticket information head to our preview story. A link is located on the side or bottom of this article.

