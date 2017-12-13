Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Early Thursday Morning

Over the next two days the Earth will pass through debris from the rock comet 3200 Phaeton. This is will bring us the annual Geminid meteor shower.

If you get away from city lights you will be able to see dozens of meteors per hour. The best time to view will be just prior to dawn on Thursday when the Gemini constellation is directly overhead. All you will need to do is look up!

The rock comet 3200 Phateon will pass roughly 10 million kilometers from earth this week. It is nearly 5 km wide. You can see it, but will need a decent telescope. This will be the closest pass of the earth until December of 2093.

Of course the viewing of the annual Geminids is dependent on Mother Nature and right now it looks like the QCA will have some breaks in cloud cover early Thursday morning.