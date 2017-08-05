General Motors recalling trucks for steering issue

General Motors is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles for a steering issue.

2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks are potentially affected.

The problem is in the software that controls electric power steering assistance. It has a glitch that can cause vehicles to spontaneously lose power steering for about one second. When it is suddenly returned, drivers can lose control of the steering wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this is particularly dangerous when performing low-speed turns.

Owners can bring their vehicles to a dealer for a free software update that fixes the problem.

The NHTSA has a list of all affected vehicles on its website.

