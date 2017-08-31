Geneseo Police arrest 3 from Muscatine on burglary charges

On Wednesday, August 30th, Geneseo Police arrested three males in connection with a vehicular burglary.

The arrest happened just after 11:30 pm.

Officers arrested Isaiah Sanchez (22), Andrew Doxsee (19), and a 16-year-old male. All three are from Muscatine, Iowa.

Charges filed against the three include burglary to a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The two adult men were transported to the Henry County Jail. The juvenile was turned over to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information connected to this case is asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.

