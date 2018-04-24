Geneseo citizen committee brings allegations against city administrator

Some people in the City of Geneseo say they are fed up with their administrator.

It all started when the city’s police chief resigned at the end of February.

Former Police Chief Thomas Pitrowski was placed on administrative leave in January due to "practices and procedures in the police department." He later resigned about a month later.

“That was only one job performance in the last five years that he was written up on,” Karen West told a packed room Tuesday evening, information she says she obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

West organized a “town hall” to discuss around 90 pages worth of emails, news stories and city documents relating to city administrator Lisa Kotter.

They accused her of misuse of city funds, nepotism and a rise in property taxes.

“I want to take care of this and make this right,” West said. “So I don’t have people coming up to me in the grocery store, ‘did you hear what happened now? Can’t you do anything about this woman?’ I can’t go out of my house folks without a complaint coming to me.”

West was the Henry County Deputy Clerk. She says her desk faced the police department for several years and she developed relationships with people in city hall.

“I know every employee, their spouse, their kids….so when these people started getting crushed by nothing but a bully, that’s what hurt the most,” West said.

The committee West is a part of has seven members.

West says she printed 75 copies of the nearly 90-page packet she went over at the meeting. There were no packets left as dozens more walked through the doors.

They asked people to sign a petition to remove Kotter. The petition reads:

“We, the undersigned citizens of Geneseo, Illinois, believe that LISA A. KOTTER, Geneseo City Administrator, has failed in her duties to serve and act in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Geneseo, to detriment of the City, citizens, taxpayers, employees, businesses and families. Furthermore, we demand that the City Council remove LISA A KOTTER as City Administrator effective immediately; and cease any and all employment of her by the City of Geneseo now or in the future. “

The meeting was held at the same time as the city's committee of the whole meeting. West said this was intentional so residents could have a judgment-free conversation about Kotter's performance.

Kotter began working for the city in February of 2015.

TV6 reached out to Kotter for comment on the allegations she had not gotten back to us at the time this was published.

