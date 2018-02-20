Geneseo city council does not explain police chief's administrative leave

Residents of Geneseo left tonight's city council special session with more questions after council members chose not to discuss the details for their external review of the Geneseo Police chief.

Police Chief Thomas Piortrowski was placed on administrative leave due to "practices and procedures in the police department." This was said in a letter Mayor Kathy Caroll-Duda sent to Piortrowski TV6 obtained through a FOIA request.

The mayor says the review is still ongoing, but she did not provide any details.

Tonight's closed door executive session lasted about two and a half hours.

Geneseo City Council members chose not to comment at this time.

Another city council meeting is schedule for next Tuesday, February 27th.

