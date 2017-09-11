Geneseo company, Wyffels Hybrids, expands its Atkinson facility

Wyffels Hybrids announced it is expanding its production facility in Atkinson, Illinois.

Jacob Wyffels, the company Production Manager says, “Wyffels Hybrids is now growing the largest seed crop in company history.”

New husking machines and electronic eye sorts have been installed to improve efficiency. In addition. Expansions have been made across the company’s warehouse facility. The expansions increased storage capacity by 50% and tripled its cold storage capacity.

In 2018, a new dryer, shelling building, and bulk storage building will be built at the production facility. Upon completion, the entire shelling process will be completely automated.

