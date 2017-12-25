Geneseo house intentionally set on fire as result of domestic dispute

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Geneseo officials responded to a fire in the 500 block of East Park Street.

Upon arrival, it was determined that there were no injuries as all residents had exited the home.

The investigation, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, determined the fire had been intentionally set as the result of a domestic dispute.

Police are currently looking for 28-year-old Jeffery R "Ryan" Blunk of Geneseo on charges of aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Anyone having information regarding Blunk's location is encouraged to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141 or Henry County Crime Stoppers.