Geneseo man dies after UTV rollover in Wisconsin

One man is dead after a UTV rollover crash Saturday evening.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 5:24pm, they were notified of a UTV rollover crash with injuries in the 9000 Block of CTH G, just to the east of the intersection of CTH D, in Fayette Township, in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Argyle EMS and the Argyle Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. The Argyle Police Department also responded under mutual aid.

The investigation of the crash determined that a 2015 Polaris Ranger was traveling eastbound on CTH G, which is an approved ATV / UTV route, when the driver of the Ranger failed to negotiate a curve. The UTV left the roadway and entered the south ditch and overturned, ejecting both occupants, neither of which were wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Joseph James Smolenski, (27) of Geneseo, IL, was transported from the scene by Medflight to UW Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger, Colton S. Carpenter, (25) of Darlington, WI was transported by Rural Medical Ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, and later transferred to UW Hospital in Madison.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Argyle EMS, Fire and Police Departments, as well as Green County EMS, Rural Medical Ambulance Service, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation of this crash in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol and speed appear to be the contributing factors leading to this crash.