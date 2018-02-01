Geneseo police chief placed on paid administrative leave

City officials say their police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an external review. In a letter to the media dated Tuesday, January 30, officials say the city council appointed Sergeant Whittington as acting chief.

The city did not give any details on why the chief was placed on leave. In an email sent to KWQC-TV6, City Administrator Lisa Kotter says at this time there is no other comment than the release.

"Today, in accordance with the City Charter and the Code of Ordinances, the City Council placed the Chief of Police on paid administrative leave pending an external review of Department practices and procedures. The City Council appointed Sergeant Whittington as Acting Chief during the review process. There is no timetable for completion of the review but the City expects the work to begin almost immediately and the review to be completed efficiently.