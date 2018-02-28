Geneseo police chief to step down

Geneseo Police Chief Thomas Piotrowski is stepping down effective Thursday, March 1, 2018.

“He gave his letter of a notice to retire as of March 1,” Geneseo City Council member Martin Rothschild tells KWQC.

City Administrator Lisa Kotter forwarded the following information from the city council meeting that took place on Tuesday, February 27: "Motion Wachtel, Second Rothschild to accept the retirement of Police Chief Tom Piotrowski effective March 1, 2018 and to approve a retirement package to include a payment for all unused, accrued benefit time pursuant to City policy, which is equal to $28,693.32, a retirement incentive equal to his salary until he is pension eligible on September 24, 2018 in the amount of $24,124.32, a letter of good standing for Chief Piotrowski from the City and to direct the City’s Labor Attorney to prepare a written agreement for the parties to sign with these terms. Police Chief Piotrowski’s annual salary as of February 28, 2018 is $95,036.86. The City Council thanks Chief Piotrowski for his more than 26 years of service to the City of Geneseo."

The retirement notice comes after city officials placed Piotrowski on paid administrative leave on January 30.

City officials tell TV6 no further information is available to release at this time. However, the report from the third party investigation could become public in a few weeks if the council takes action to release that information.