The Geneseo school board unanimously voted to join the Western Big 6 athletic conference Wednesday.



The vote passes unanimously. Geneseo will join the Western Big Six in the 2019-2020 season.

The school joins Moline, Rock Island, United Township, Alleman, Galesburg and Quincy in the conference.

The Western Big 6 started in 1969 with the same six schools. Geneseo will be the first addition in the conference's history.