Genesis Cancer Care Institute provides free cancer screenings

Dozens of people received free cancer screenings at the Genesis Cancer Care Institute on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

The screenings are for anyone who may be at risk for cancer in the head and neck areas. These cancers are the fifth most common in the U.S. Excessive alcohol use and tobacco use are both risk factors.

Organizers say finding and treating cancer early gives patients the best chance of survival.

"We wanted to provide outreach to the community, to folks that maybe don't have access to primary care physicians, or maybe don't see doctors regularly," said Chris Jones, a registered nurse. "This is maybe a non-threatening way for them to get checked for head and neck cancers."

Nurses say signs and symptoms of cancer in the head and neck area include lumps in the neck, rapid voice change, and trouble swallowing.