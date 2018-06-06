Genesis Spinal Cord Support Group hosts bocce ball event

The Genesis Spinal Cord Support Group hosted a bocce ball event where adaptive ramps and soft bocce balls meant everyone could play.

Bocce ball or boccia is a game that involves throwing a ball toward a target. St. Ambrose University students had made the adaptive equipment for bocce ball players with disabilities after one of the support group members was introduced to them during treatment in Chicago.

Thanks to the assistive ramps and sand or water filled bocce balls, the sport can be played by anyone, regardless of abilities!

Bocce ball was introduced at the New York 1984 Paralympic Games as a competitive sport and games similar to bocce ball can be traced back to the ancient Egyptians.