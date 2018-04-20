Genesis announces layoffs

Genesis Health System announced today a workforce adjustment eliminating 48 positions, including 12 executive and management positions.

“Healthcare organizations across the country, including Genesis, are challenged by a rapidly changing healthcare environment with shrinking reimbursements and escalating costs,’’ said Craig Cooper, “This adjustment will reduce costs and align our workforce to ensure sustainable financial performance. At the same time, we make this difficult announcement, we are maintaining our ability to deliver excellent patient care.’’

Affected employees who do not find other positions within Genesis will be provided severance benefits. Genesis currently has more than 300 open positions; therefore, Genesis expects most colleagues interested in staying with Genesis will be able to find a new position.

Back in May 2014, Genesis announced it was cutting 80 jobs as part of a $30 million budget reduction.