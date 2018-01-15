Genesis extends deadline to enroll in free weight loss program

Genesis Philanthropy has extended the application period for a free program with proven health results and possible weight loss.

The 10-week program is free to those who clinically qualify and want to reduce their risk for chronic disease. While weight loss is one factor, Metabolic Syndrome is a potentially dangerous cluster of five risk factors. When three or more factors are present, the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease all increase.

The program has been offered since 2014 and in the past, participants in all groups have lost an average of 13.9 pounds per person.

Genesis Philanthropy will continue to take applications through Wednesday, Jan. 17. To register, go to www.genesisphilanthropy.org or call (563) 421-6865 or (563) 421-3871.

