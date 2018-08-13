Genesis offering nitrous oxide as pain option to women giving birth

Bringing a baby into the world can be difficult, but some women are reluctant to use drugs to help them through delivery.

Now, Genesis is offering an alternative to its birth center in Silvis. Women will be offered nitrous oxide as an option for coping with the pain of labor contractions.

Nitrous oxide, commonly called “laughing gas,’’ was phased out about 60 years ago in favor of stronger pain medication. Now, Genesis BirthCenter, Silvis is the first in the Illinois Quad Cities to offer nitrous oxide again. Genesis BirthCenter, Davenport made nitrous oxide available in 2017.

Nitrous oxide use is gaining popularity again for several reasons including that it takes effect within seconds, offers immediate relief of pain and anxiety and leaves the body quickly without long-lasting effects on the mom or baby. It also won't interfere with labor progression.

The use of nitrous oxide does not diminish the pain of contractions, but instead gives women in delivery euphoria that helps them cope with the pain. It has been found to have no negative effect on fetal heart rate or other vitals of newborns.

