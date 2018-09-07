Genesis offers free weight loss program

Have high blood pressure, diabetes or need to lose weight? Genesis Philanthropy is again offering a health program to about 100 people in the community who qualify for health reasons.

Participants need to have three or more factors of Metabolic Syndrome,

The program was first offered to the community in 2014 and has shown a 36 percent reduction in their risk factors. Participants also lost an average of 13.9 pounds per person by the end of the 10-week program.

It's an online program with weekly video session lasting about 30 minutes and can be viewed at any time during each week. Access to a computer with high-speed Internet is required for the online program.

You can apply for acceptance into the program from Sept. 4-10 at www.genesisphilanthropy.org.

Classes begin the week of Oct. 8th.