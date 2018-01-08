Genesis releases numbers from weather-related injuries on Sunday

UPDATE: UnityPoint Health says its emergency departments in Bettendorf, Rock Island, and Moline treated some 80 people for weather-related injuries.

Genesis Hospitals Senior Communications Specialist, Craig Cooper has released numbers from Sunday, Jan. 7 with weather-related injuries.

On Sunday, 54 patients checked in to the emergency department between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, Illinois. Most injuries were from head trauma, fractures or both. Some of those were sustained from motor vehicle accidents. Five of those patients were admitted to the hospital.

At the Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, between 10 a.m and 10 p.m., 151 patients checked in to the emergency department. Those injuries included concussions, fractures, other weather-related falls and motor vehicle accidents.

At the Genesis Convenient Care in Bettendorf, they had two weather-related injuries including two broken clavicles.