Genesis reminds fans of fireworks to keep a safe distance

As many as 15,000 Americans will be injured from firework mishaps while enjoying Fourth of July celebrations.

There were several serious injuries and numerous fire calls related to fireworks in the Quad Cities last year.

David Dierks, D.O., Genesis emergency department medical director, believes the best way to avoid a trip to the emergency department is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals.

“Even sparklers burning at nearly 2,000 degrees (Fahrenheit) can be dangerous. That is hot enough to melt some metals. Used improperly, they can cause burns and burn clothing." Dr. Dierks said.

“If kids use sparklers, we urge close parental supervision and urge kids to stay in one place and not run with sparklers.’’

According to CPSC reports, sparklers account for more than a quarter of the total fireworks-related injuries seen in emergency departments. Also, children ages 5-9 were more than twice as likely as other age groups to be injured by fireworks.

Here are recommendations from Genesis and from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent fireworks injuries at home:

• Make sure the fireworks you want to buy are legal in your area before buying or using them.

• Never allow young children to ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn hot enough to melt some metals.

• Do not buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or tubing, which is often an indication that the fireworks were made for professional displays.

• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of a fire or other mishap.

• Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.

• After fireworks are burned out, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.

• Light fireworks outdoors in areas clear of houses, dry leaves, grass or flammable materials.

• Do not smoke while handling fireworks.

• Ignite fireworks only on smooth, flat surfaces.

• Don’t place fireworks in containers before lighting.

• Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination.

