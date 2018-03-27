Genesis settles Medicare reimbursement case with U.S. government

Genesis Medical Center has agreed to pay $1.88 million to the U.S. government in a case over Medicare reimbursements. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the payment resolves claims that the hospital improperly retained Medicare overpayments for hospital admissions when they should have been billed at a lower rate for outpatient or observation services.

The court says Genesis agreed to pay to resolve allegations it violated the False Claim Act, but there has been no determination of liability. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Marc Krickbaum also noted that he "appreciated the hospital's cooperation throughout the investigation."

The investigation looked into Medicare payments made to Genesis from January 2013 to Dec. 31, 2016.

