Genesis Medical Center warns of phone scam

Genesis Medical Center, Aledo is warning people in Mercer County about an apparent phone scam.

The hospital says residents are receiving so-called robo calls with a recorded message about a wellness package. Genesis says using caller I.D., the call appears to be coming from the number for the main laboratory at the Aledo hospital. Genesis says the calls are not originating from any Genesis facilities.

Genesis says f you receive one of these calls, hang up. Do not share any personal or financial information or attempt to return the call.

Also, notify the Aledo Police Department or Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.