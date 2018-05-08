George Zimmerman to be arraigned on stalking charges

George Zimmerman, the onetime neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of teenager Trayvon Martin back in 2012, is in trouble with the law again.

Authorities say Zimmerman threatened a private investigator who's working on a documentary about the Zimmerman-Trayvon Martin case.

Court documents show the private investigator received dozens of phone calls, text messages, voicemails and emails from Zimmerman.

Those records also show that Zimmerman allegedly threatened to feed the investigator to an alligator.

Zimmerman will be arraigned on May 30 on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.