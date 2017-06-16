Georgia fugitives captured

Two Georgia prison inmates accused of murdering their guards in an escape from a prison bus earlier this week have been captured in Tennessee.

Tennessee police say a homeowner held Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubuse at gunpoint until officers arrived to take them into custody Thursday evening.

Rowe and Dubose attempted to steal a car from the home when the homeowner heard the noise, walked outside, and caught them.

Earlier in the day Rowe and Dubose tied up a Shelbyville couple and held them at gunpoint for about three hours before stealing their car and guns.

The inmates then led police on a pursuit along Interstate 24 and fired at police until their car crashed. At that point Rowe and Dubose fled the scene on foot and ended up at the private home where they were taken into custody.

