Georgia woman breeds pets for vets by donating puppies to veterans in need

A Georgia woman is breeding pets for vets.

For every litter of German Shepherds Bev Beres breeds, she will donate at least one puppy to a veteran in need.

On Sunday, Beres, and her close friend Wendy Galloway, delivered the first service dog to a Colorado veteran battling PTSD.

The pup with a purpose is being donated in memory of Galloway's son, Aaron Alexander Gorklo, who took his own life in 2016 after serving in the Army National Guard and battling depression.

"It hurts a lot that people won't talk to me about Aaron," Galloway said. "And there's not going to be a conversation ever again that people ask me how Aaron's doing. You know that doesn't happen anymore and it never will. But they still can ask me to tell them a story about him. Or to tell me that they're thinking about him."

"I'm here to give back," Army veteran Mac Pickett said. "He's always a brother. A fellow veteran. He's missed and he's loved."

Beres is currently training two other puppies from this litter that will also be donated to veterans with PTSD.