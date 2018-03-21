Get extra money by participating in the Save Your Refund campaign

According to the IRS, the average tax refund last year was about $2,900. SO if you're looking for a reason to save your tax refund this year, look no further.

You could get extra money on top of your refund by participating in the Save Your Refund campaign.

The promotion, now in its 6th year, is offered by Commonwealth and America Saves.

You can save as little as $50 for the chance to win $100 or a shot at two $10,000 grand prizes.

The contest runs through April 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

