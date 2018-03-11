Get ready for it, John Deere Road construction starts tomorrow

With Springtime just around the corner, construction season is upon us once again. John Deere road construction will officially start tomorrow.

This is expected to be the 3rd and final year for the $51 million project. As one of the busiest roads in the Quad Cities, it will expand from 4 lanes to 6. Last year drivers saw the removal and replacement of eastbound traffic. This year the westbound traffic will go through that same process.

IDOT officials say the westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere ramp will be closed. Officials added that there will be a posted detour route for drivers, so traffic can access eastbound John Deere Road from westbound I-74. Officials say in about 2 weeks the westbound traffic on John Deere will be shifted to the eastbound lanes with a concrete barrier separating the two-way traffic.

IDOT officials say during the removal and replacement of the westbound lanes, several intersections on the north side of John Deere Road between 38th street and 70th street will be removed as well.