Get to know the candidates running in Davenport's School Board elections

TV-6 spoke with six candidates running in this year's Davenport School Board elections on Tuesday. They were each asked these four questions.

Polls will open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Question #1: What do you think is the biggest challenge this district faces?

David Reke: I think the biggest challenge this district faces is I would say the achievement gap between minority children and majority children and between children that are in poverty versus middle income or upper income children. I think that we have a large amount of minority children and poor children who maybe aren't achieving where we'd like at our school district and I think getting them to achieve better and is got to be our primary focus.

Elliot Grier: I think the biggest challenge the district faces is going to be the budget. With the legislature doing what they are, probably not going to increase funding this year. Particularly we also have the 175 dollar deficit that Dr. Tate has been spending, but we'll see if we can continue to do that or not. We're going to have to do cuts. I think that's known and it's going to be trying to find the cuts that impact the students the least, so looking at administration primarily and then trying to find efficiencies throughout the district.

Allison Beck: This district has quite a few challenges as do most school districts because uh money is always tight. Right, now probably the biggest challenge facing the district is the inequality per people funding, so Iowa's foundation formula, which was put together about 40 years ago, hasn't been changed in that long. Let me rephrase that a little bit. Iowa's foundation formula was put together 40 years ago, so this is legislation that's long overdue for an overhaul. And so right now, we are only allowed to spend or… We are allowed to spend 175 dollars less per student than our neighboring districts, which are just down the street. Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf, and other places like that. So, if we can get the legislation...(Edit made here after mistake) If we can get the legislature to push through a change in this funding formula, then we can begin to bring up the amount of money we have to spend on our students because our students are not worth less than others. That being said, that's a solution that requires more than just the school board to participate, it's a state-wide issue. So with the district itself, I would say one of the biggest challenges is finding the right balance between serving children who are living in poverty and those who are high achieving and from more affluent families and striking the right balance so we can serve all of them to the best of our ability.

Bruce Potts: I think now the biggest challenge this district faces is its financial security. We're running deficits, we're short on money, we have to make reductions. The estimate is 18 million dollars in the next few years. That is the largest crisis we're facing because we need to make decisions on where to cut or where to increase revenue, keeping in mind we want to do those cuts as far away from the classroom as possible, but understanding that with that sum of money, everything is going to wind up on the table sooner or later unless revenues increase.

Rodney Blackwell: Well, I believe that the biggest challenge that the district is facing right now is having kids read and do math on grade level. I think that’s a challenge that we have right now, especially for poor and inner city kids. I think that’s our biggest challenge right now. We have to give kids the education that they deserve.

Clyde Mayfield: Well, I think right now our biggest challenge is keeping our students, growing our population as far as students. We’ve lost 4,000 students in the last 10 years and anytime you do something like that it affects every program in the district. So basically, we had to make change that we attract, rather than students leaving.

Question #2: Depending on the outcome of Dr. Tate’s hearing, should the district still continue the fight for equal funding for Davenport students?

David Reke: Yeah, definitely. Davenport or... the state of Iowa currently says a child in Davenport is worth 175 dollars less than a child in a different school district uh and that's why it's absolutely critical that we keep pushing for equal funding. Part of that means even if the uh hearing does not go the way we want, we still need to continue spending our reserve funds to make up the gap for our children and the reason for that is that for 40 years, the city of De Moines has ignored the city of Davenport when it comes to funding education. And what Dr. Tate has done has meant that De Moines can't ignore Davenport for any longer.

Allison Beck: Absolutely, I think the district should keep fighting for equal funding for Davenport students, no matter the outcome of Dr. Tate's hearing. I'm actually stepping into this campaign knowing full well that there may be legal ramifications for anyone on the school board that continues to support the moves he's made to spend out of the reserve fund. And I'm still willing to do that and I think it was the right thing to do. I would certainly continue to fight for this, as long as we don’t have a modern funding formula.

Elliot Grier: Definitely. I think the district should continue to fight that with the legislature, but I believe it will be a losing battle. And if we look at doing other funding reworks or changing the whole funding structure, at this point in time, I think Davenport will not win out. I think what we should be focusing on as well as the funding discrepancy is just aiming for like the 4 percent increase that we have gotten in years past. You know a lot of people have been focusing on the 175 dollar deficit that we have per student, but if we can lobby the legislature to get a 4 percent increase instead of just a 0 percent increase like they're probably going to do, that's 270 dollars of students, so I think focusing on more of the year over year increase is going to be a better use of our time.

Bruce Potts: I think irrespective of what happens to Dr. Tate, whether the state in February takes action and you know causes an end to his career or not, the funding in equity exists and I believe the state has a moral and ethical obligation to level out the funding. It's 175 dollars per pupil that we're being shorted and that's... It doesn't cover the entire financial short fall, but it certainly would be a significant buffer in reducing what we have to reduce. As I say, it's just a moral obligation. There's no reason that other districts should be getting 175 dollars per student more than Davenport or North Scott. They're in the same boat.

Rodney Blackwell: Oh, I mean we have to be very careful here… And I really don’t really want to comment really on what Dr. Tate did, but the only thing that I will say. If he loses his license as a superintendent, the board could be in jeopardy of becoming impeached. So we have to be better careful here with some things that we sanction because this could mean that now, we’re gonna have to go through a special election if school board members are impeached because Dr. Tate loses his license with them with them giving him the okay to do that. We have to be very mindful of the ramifications and I don’t think I would go forward doing this process. If the superintendent loses his license, we hire a new superintendent, they do the same thing, then we would just be spinning our wheel, so we need to be very careful on what we do here

Clyde Mayfield: I think it’s definitely essential that we continue this. If we don’t, we’re losing out for the students. The students are doing with less, so yes, we will continue.

Question #3: How will you address the district’s own expectation of losing hundreds of students over the next couple of years – and the state funding per pupil as a direct result?

David Reke: Yeah, so there's 2 challenges that we have with declining enrollment and the budget cuts that are necessary as a result of declining enrollment, so the first challenge is we have got to mitigate the negative effects of the cuts and the way we do that is we talk to parents, we talk to teachers, we talk to staff and we try to figure out, is there something that's less painful that we can cut and then at that point we put that into our budget cut plan and then we pull out the most painful thing that's on those current budget cuts. That's gonna take a lot of hard work, it's gonna take a lot of effort and listening to people and talking to people and dialogue, but hopefully we can get that done. The second this is we got to figure out ways not just to cut funding, but we also need to make sure that we can push education forward at the same time. For me, what that looks like is that we spend an entire year focusing on volunteerism at our school, so we focus on recruiting volunteers and better using them in our school system. I think if we spend an entire year just focused on that, we can improve parental engagement and community engagement in our schools and we can give our children a better education.

Allison Beck: So, one of the things that we could do a much better job of is advertising the amazing things that we already got going on. We have so many districts in such a small, geographic area that students really can sort of shop around. If we could let everyone know what incredible things we're doing here in Davenport. We have a creative arts academy for our middle school at Sudlow and students get to experience the arts all over the city. We have full service schools, like Madison Elementary. We have students who were winning international robotics championships at Davenport West High School. There are a lot of really great programs here, but we need to be better cheerleaders for those programs. So, one thing we can do is to try and draw in more students and that's probably the number 1 thing we can do to fight the declining enrollment. Now, we can't fight demographics. At some point, sometimes we just have declining numbers of people. And so, we need to be creative about where we get money. Community school partnerships are an excellent way to think outside the box in terms of funding, so for example, if we can work with a community organization or a company that can provide funding for a particular program, on a sustained basis, then we can avoid some of those problems with losing per pupil funding even though we're losing students.

Elliot Grier: I think that the district is losing so many students because of an image problem and if we can reach out to the community and tell them how great our schools really are and what they have to offer, I think we can stem the flow of students leaving. I moved here six years ago and one of the first things that I was told was don't buy a house in Davenport because the schools aren't any good, go buy a house in Pleasant Valley or in Bettendorf and I just didn't see that as being true. I think that the schools have a lot to offer. What I'd like to see the district do is put out a bulletin or a newsletter, maybe quarterly or more often and I would to everybody on the Iowa side of the river in the area and talk about what our schools are doing, what is the highlights in our schools, what are the superintendents saying, what are the teachers saying, and really start trying to change the conversation and perception of our schools.

Bruce Potts: I think there's two ways you can deal with the loss of students. I think we need to do more to emphasize and educate people on what's going on in the school district that is possible, that is unique, that is opportunistic for kids. There's a lot of opportunities for students in this district that I don't think the average person is aware of. I don't think the average person that has kids in the school district is aware of it. Your dual enrollment program at North School, the robotics and the business programs at West High School, the creative academy, creative arts academy at Central High School, the ability for kids to take a foreign language in the intermediate schools or at least in some of the intermediate schools, the music programs that exist in this district. I think we don't do a sufficient enough job of blowing our own horn and it seems to me, if you do a better job of marketing and advertising your district, you have the potential to reduce the number of people who might choose to go to school someplace else and you may attract people to move to Davenport who are being transferred here, whether with business or the arsenal or the government to select and choose Davenport. We can do something about that and I don’t think it's an impossible task because there's outstanding things going on in the district.

Rodney Blackwell: I think I have a program, I think I have a vision that would actually attract students to the district. I would like to see Davenport go to one high school with three separate campuses. We could have a freshmen academy. That way we could give kids who are accelerated, we can give them the extra curriculum that they need and students who need to get caught up and brought up to par, that would be the time to do it. And then, we would have a sophomore academy, which would do the same thing. Our third campus would be for juniors and seniors. One problem that I hear from a lot of students is, there are not enough kids to take the AP classes, therefore, they don’t have them. My son was a prime example. He wanted to take AP Physics and Chemistry, but because there was not enough students at Davenport North, he would have to go down to Davenport Central in order to take those classes. So, we need to consolidate the curriculum that we have and would actually save the district money.

Clyde Mayfield: Well I think the best way to keep from losing students is to actually have programs that work for all students. You know, we keep hearing about negative things, but all the great things that the district does is somewhat minimized. We need to talk about that more. We need to have programs that let others know that we are very successful in many areas. And of course, like all programs, we need to get better and we will get better at it.

Question #4: What do you think is the most urgent need for Davenport schools and what is your direct action plan to meet those needs?

David Reke: Equal funding, equal funding, equal funding. And the reason why it's so urgent is because between now and the next legislation session, we have about 4 months left because we can make an impact and push for equal funding. so far me what that means is that we try to engage the candidates running for governor from both parties and try and make that an issue in how they run. I would also plan on meeting with the republican and democrat leaders of the state senate and the state house and tell them hey, I will travel to your hometown and have lunch with you as long as you're willing to talk to me about equal funding for our children. And there's a whole lot of other steps that we can take here in the Quad Cities to really push for equal funding at a grassroots level between now and then and if we try hard enough, I think we can get this done.

Allison Beck: I would say there are sort of 2 things here. One from the perspective of the students and one from the perspective of parents and the community. So, from the perspective of students, we have a lot of high need students and when I say high need, those are students in families where food may be... (Edit made here after mistake) where food insecurity may be an issue or having books in the home may be an issue or access to transportation may be an issue. And so, making sure that children have all that they need in order to succeed in school is an imperative. We must make sure that our children have what they need to succeed in school. If you're hungry or you're tired, you can't learn. And so probably our most urgent issue is serving those students of highest need. Now from the point of view of the community, one of the things that's really come up as I've talked to people in the city is that they would like to see more transparency in terms of what is the school district doing when they make decisions such as school closures or to cut positions, or to renovate buildings. And so, what I would like to do is put out a position paper. Each time we have a decision that seems like it might be a little controversial, or for any decision, put out a position paper in very simple terms that outlines here's what happens if we go in this direction and here's what happens if we go in a different direction, so people become aware what is the cost of maintaining an empty building, what is the cost of renovating this building, what is the cost of moving children to a different school and closing one school. And if we could put those things in very simple terms and then get it out to all the media outlets that are in the area, TV, newspaper, radio, and inform as many people as possible, I think we go a long way toward building confidence and working with our community for better transparency. (Edit made here after mistake). So children who are in situations outside of school that may not provide them with the support they need to be successful in school. One of the most important things we can do and we've started with, is the full service school model at Madison Elementary. If we can expand that idea to other schools, then we can serve those students who might have other needs besides academic needs. So, a full service school is one that acts almost like a community center and so the building is used 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s open for adults in the community as well. So, for example, a nurse is available for minor health care needs and there are meetings for parents in the evenings and so there's support there for everyone, not just during the school day, but all days of the week and including overnight. We have the buildings there, we have to keep the power on. And we have areas where students need that type of support and their families do as well. So, building more of those full service schools models into our district I think would service that urgent need.

Elliot Grier: Yeah, I think the most urgent need is going to be addressing our achievement gap disparity and looking at the data to find out is it a racial issue, is it a socioeconomic issue, are there other outlined factors that maybe are impacting it more than just those two things? Is it, you know, one parent? How many jobs is that parent working? That sort of thing. I'm not sure if the data...or the district is collecting all the data that they need. I know that they have a lot of it, but we need to start diving into that data and analyzing it. I think that's something that as a mechanical engineer with, you know, advanced statistics classes that I've taken, and experience on the job, is looking into okay what are the factors that are impacting our students the most and finding solutions to those problems.

Bruce Potts: At this point, it just gets down to the two-prong. It gets down to finances and increasing revenue and making smart cuts. I think with my 42 years of experience in the school district as a teacher and as a principal, I have a baseline of knowledge in the district that maybe others on the school board don't have and I think I can bring to the school board that in-house, school-house knowledge of how schools run. I think the other side of the coin and I talked about is we need to advertise, we need to promote, we need to market this school district and I think that's something that… We have a person in charge of marketing in the district, but I think we need to ramp that up. I think that has the potential to have direct payback in terms of stabilizing or even increasing our enrollment.

Rodney Blackwell: I think our biggest urgent need right now is discipline in the schools. Administrators, the teachers... They’re afraid of students. I believe that we need to bring a dress code back to public schools, so that we know that we have some discipline, that we have some order in the school. You cannot teach a disorderly student. So, first thing we have to do, we have to bring discipline back to schools. We have to have parent involvement and we have to have the community as whole involved in public education. If we do not make this happen, there will never be a change. There will never be a change and I believe that bringing school uniforms back to public schools will be the start of change and have some disciplined students who are willing to sit and learn and be taught.

Clyde Mayfield: Well, I can’t… There’s not one answer. I mean funding is essential and so we have to increase our funding somehow. Now, we started to decline about 10 years ago and so fewer students mean less funding coming in, so it’s essential again that we do something to bring more students here, make this the place to come to rather than a place to leave.

