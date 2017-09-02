Get your cowboy boots ready! A rodeo that made sure all felt included

The Tri-State Rodeo event was for any child or adult who has a mental and or physical disability.

This special event kicked off the rodeo’s week of events and gave people the opportunity to become a cowboy or cowgirl for the day.

According to Lisa Wood, a chairperson for the Tri-State rodeo, the annual event began in 2000, with only 13 participants.

Wood said their record is now is 306 participants.

“We are funded through the Tri-State Rodeo Corporation. We also have a lot of sponsor ship from area businesses both in Fort Madison and in Burlington. We have some great sponsors that sponsor this for us,” said Wood.

People who attended the rodeo had the chance to go to many activities such as face painting, a petting zoo, lasso, and mechanical bull riding.

“We have mostly stimulated events but we do have the horseback riding and even people in a wheel chair we take them out of the wheel chairs and we have a special double saddle made so they can ride on the horse with someone,” said Wood.

Participants at the rodeo also had favorite moments at the event.

Wood said the day holds a special place in her heart.

“I actually have a daughter who has Down syndrome and I have been a Special Ed teacher for 31 years. We have horses; we raise horses so that's how I got on the committee in the first place,” said Wood.

Participant Dakota Copper said he hopes more people will out next year.

“It’s important to have this event because if you have a special need kids bring them on down here and they'll enjoy this place they will love it,”

Wood said for the 2017 rodeo event 223people attended, a little short from the previous year.

However, Wood said for next year’s event, the committee is going to make a few changes and will add new activities for people to come out and enjoy.

September 3, 2017, is Tri-State Rodeo Chili Supper from 5:00 PM- 7 PM at the Tri-State Rodeo Grounds.

The last day for the rodeo will be on Saturday, September 09, 2017 with a Grand Rodeo Parade.

