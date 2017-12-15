Gift Guide: Gadgets For Mom

Still holiday shopping for mom?

If she cooks, the Instant Pot smart cooker can make dinnertime easier.

The Bluetooth version lets you download recipes and control the cooker from your phone.

For an appliance upgrade, the Samsung Family Hub refrigerator let's you see what you have when you're at the store and order online when you're at home. The touchscreen also let's you sync schedules and add sticky notes.

If a new handbag is on her wishlist, the PortoVino packs a party in a purse.

It might look like a regular handbag, but contains a wine dispenser so you can always have a glass within arm's reach.

